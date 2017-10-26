Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, October 26, 2017

South Korean engineers are, at least nominally, taking the lead in developing onboard systems for the KF-X. Whether they are always in fact leading is not so certain, since many foreign companies have been hired to assist....More
The consortium of MBDA and Saab that builds the Taurus KEPD 350 bunker-busting missile thinks a proposed compact version probably could fit in the weapon bays of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightnings....More
The aircraft was launched from the Virginia Space UAS runway at Wallops on Oct. 18 on a planned seven-day flight, but with thunderstorms looming was recovered early, landing with 64 hr. of fuel remaining....More
Apparently undaunted by last week’s unprecedented announcement of a tie-up between Airbus and Canada’s Bombardier over the C Series airliner, Boeing Chairman, President And CEO Dennis Muilenburg says these are “not actions that change our game plan....More
A fuel-efficient airliner concept developed within NASA that shows promise as an early application of turboelectric propulsion is to undergo a comprehensive external evaluation by Aurora Flight Sciences....More