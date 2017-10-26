Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, October 26, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 19

Programs

Oct 25, 2017
Northrop Withdraws From U.S. Navy MQ-25 Competition  

Northrop CEO Wes Bush says the company doesn’t see the business case to compete for the Navy’s aerial tanking drone....More
Oct 25, 2017
South Korean Engineers Take On KF-X Systems Challenge  

South Korean engineers are, at least nominally, taking the lead in developing onboard systems for the KF-X. Whether they are always in fact leading is not so certain, since many foreign companies have been hired to assist....More
Oct 25, 2017
Boeing’s KC-46 Tanker Sees $329M In Further Cost Growth  

Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg concedes more work on the tanker remains, but insists the biggest problems are behind the company....More
Oct 25, 2017
TF-X Engine Decisions Expected in January  

Meetings in January will decide “on the way to handle the [fighter] engine business," TAI's CEO says....More
Oct 25, 2017
Proposed Compact Taurus Likely Would Fit In F-35 Bays  

The consortium of MBDA and Saab that builds the Taurus KEPD 350 bunker-busting missile thinks a proposed compact version probably could fit in the weapon bays of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightnings....More
Oct 24, 2017
Vanilla UAS Exceeds Five Days in Flight  

The aircraft was launched from the Virginia Space UAS runway at Wallops on Oct. 18 on a planned seven-day flight, but with thunderstorms looming was recovered early, landing with 64 hr. of fuel remaining....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Oct 25, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LONGBOW LLC has $7.53m U.S. Army contract for Hellfire engineering services....More

In Brief

Oct 25, 2017
Boeing: No Changes to ‘Game Plan’ Despite Airbus-Bombardier Pact  

Apparently undaunted by last week’s unprecedented announcement of a tie-up between Airbus and Canada’s Bombardier over the C Series airliner, Boeing Chairman, President And CEO Dennis Muilenburg says these are “not actions that change our game plan....More

Operations

Oct 25, 2017
Kestrel Eye Satellite Deployed From Space Station  

Astronauts on Oct. 24 deployed the 50-kg. (110-lb.) Kestrel Eye IIM satellite on a demonstration mission from the International Space Station (ISS)....More

Technology

Oct 24, 2017
Aurora To Review NASA’s STARC-ABL Turboelectric Airliner  

A fuel-efficient airliner concept developed within NASA that shows promise as an early application of turboelectric propulsion is to undergo a comprehensive external evaluation by Aurora Flight Sciences....More

DMIN

Oct 25, 2017
Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format....More
