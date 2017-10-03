Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, October 3, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 2

Programs

Oct 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Bell Wants To Push V-280 Tiltrotor Above 300 Kt.  

Bell Helicopter intends to eventually push its V-280 Valor next-generation tiltrotor prototype to 300 kt. airspeed, up from its basic design speed of 280 kt....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ariane 5 Launches Intelsat, BSAT Satellites  

After an aborted launch seconds before liftoff early last month, an Ariane 5 on Sept. 29 placed the Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a satellites into geostationary orbit....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Solar Blast Lights Up Mars   1

Scientists have begun to assess a recent intense radiation event at Mars....More
Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing Sponsoring Go Fly Personal Vehicle Competition  

Boeing is sponsoring a $2 million competition to develop a safe, viable personal air vehicle with a fly-off of the finalist designs in 2019....More
First ARJ21 delivered to Chengdu Airlines takes off.
Sep 27, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Chinese Air Force Could Get ARJ21  

If the Comac ARJ21 was a genuinely commercial program, the manufacturer would by now be saying it had done its best but, as everyone had always known, developing a jet airliner without experience was tough....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Oct 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $7.5m U.S. Air Force contract for F-22 sustainment....More

In Brief

Oct 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

Tuesday afternoon the House Armed Services Committee will review U.S. defense strategy in South Asia with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. and Defense Secretary James Mattis....More

Operations

Oct 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Two Dead In U.S. Navy T-45 Crash; Squadron Pauses Flight Ops  

A U.S. Navy training squadron has paused flight operations after a fatal crash of a T-45 Goshawk in East Tennessee that left two pilots dead....More

Business

Oct 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Polaris Buys Solidyn In Classified Space Play  

Boutique services provider Polaris Alpha bought Solidyn Solutions on Sept. 27 for an undisclosed amount, executives announced Oct. 2....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Uber Hires NASA Airspace Expert To Help Air Taxi Plan  

Uber has hired NASA engineer Thomas Prevot to head its airspace team....More

Contracts

Oct 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of Sept. 25-Sept. 29, 2017  

Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Co., Hollister, California, has been awarded a $77,000,000 ceiling for an indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery, firm-fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract....More
