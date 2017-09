To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.) Oct. 3-4—Drone World Expo, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California. For more information go to http://www.droneworldexpo.com/... More