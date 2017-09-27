Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 27, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 27, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 60

Programs

Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Preparing To Send Light Attack Contenders To Combat  

The U.S. Air Force is moving forward with preparations to take two off-the-shelf light attack turboprop aircraft downrange to fight terrorists next year....More
Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Blue Origin Signs Third Customer For New Glenn  

Blue Origin has signed a third customer for orbital space launch services, agreeing to fly a communications satellite for Thai-based startup mµ Space Corp....More
Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Avio Reports Progress On Booster For Ariane 6, Vega C  

Significant progress has been made in the development of Vega C and Ariane 6, the light and medium/heavy launchers Arianespace is planning on operating from 2019 and 2020, respectively....More
Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

L3 Takes Hit From Fort Rucker Loss, Protests Award  

L3 Technologies is protesting the U.S. Army’s award of a 10-year, $387 million contract to support Army and U.S. Air Force rotary wing training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, after the incumbent lost a recompetition for the work....More
Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Army Performs Last Kiowa Warrior Flight  

The U.S. Army has completed its final flight of a Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter, ending the aircraft’s 32-year career....More
Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Road Map Seeks To Escape Moon Vs. Mars Debate  

An emerging international space exploration road map is trying to avoid the ongoing Moon vs. Mars exploration debate by showing how NASA systems such as the proposed Deep Space Gateway, Space Launch System and Orion capsule can serve both destinations....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Funding Secured For UK’s Last Mile Supply Challenge  

Companies from across the UK and Europe have secured British defense ministry research funding to develop technologies that could deliver supplies to soldiers on the front line....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 27, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $60m U.S. Navy contract to identify/execute projects to reduce F-35 costs; 28.9m or non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment to meet F-35 production rates; $11.8m for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 procurement of diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management support....More

Operations

Sep 27, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Italian Eurofighter Pilot Dies In Air Show Accident  

An Italian Air Force test pilot was killed Sept. 24 in the crash of a Eurofighter Typhoon at an air display....More

Funding & Policy

Sep 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Chinese Could Consider Space Station Partners  

China is open to expansion of its planned space station in cooperation with foreign partners, a senior official involved in the program says....More
Sep 25, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Trump-era Pentagon Rolls Back IRAD Regulation  

The Pentagon has rolled back an Obama administration requirement that sought to make companies better align their so-called independent R&D with Defense Department technology goals....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×