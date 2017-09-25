Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 25, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 58

Programs

India Considers Satellite To Aid Border Patrol  

After a summer of scuffles with China along the Tibetan border, India is considering developing a satellite to improve border surveillance....More
Sierra Nevada Reveals ‘Freedom Aircraft’ Prototype  

Sierra Nevada Corp. has offered the first glimpse of its “Freedom Aircraft” prototype, originally conceived for the U.S. Air Force's $16 billion T-X trainer competition....More
F-35 Ejection Seat Fix For Lightweight Pilots Delayed  

The retrofitting of more than 200 early versions of the F-35 already out in the fleet with the new configuration of the Martin-Baker ejection seat will not be completed until about summer 2019....More
NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Return Mission Flies By Earth  

Osiris-Rex, NASA’s first-ever asteroid sample return mission spacecraft, swooped close to Earth on Sept. 22 for a planned gravity assist maneuver on its way to the space rock Bennu....More
Italy Begins Phasing Out Atlantic Patrol Aircraft  

The Atlantic I will formally end its 45-year career in October in favor of the Leonardo P-72, a maritime patrol version of the ATR-72-600 turboprop-powered regional airliner....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT has $5.1b U.S. Navy contract for next phase of Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine development. Construction to begin fiscal 2021. U.S. ARMY and LOCKHEED MARTIN conducted successful intercept test of a ballistic missile target with the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor Sept. 16 at Kwajalein Atoll in first-ever MSE test from remote launcher....More

Business

New Leonardo Chief Shakes Up Management  

Alessandro Profumo, the new head of Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo, has ordered a management shake-up....More
Boeing Boosts Turkey Industrial Partnership  

Boeing and Turkey on Sept. 21 announced a new level of commitment to help grow that country’s aerospace industry....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Model of a C929 at a recent Chinese exhibition.
Russia, China Begin Cooperation On Widebody Engine  

Russian and Chinese engine makers have agreed to cooperate in the initial stages of what could become a joint engine for the widebody commercial aircraft their countries have begun developing....More

Operations

Anemia Not Concern For Long-duration Astronauts, Research Suggests  

Contrary to previous concerns, astronauts assigned to long-running missions may not have to worry about anemia, a study shows....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Western Military Transport Helicopter MRO Demand by Region 2017-2026  

AVIATION WEEK NETWORK forecasts that over the next ten years, demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services generated by Western-designed military transport helicopters will total $130 billion....More

Calendar of Events

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events...More
