Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 25, 2017

GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT has $5.1b U.S. Navy contract for next phase of Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine development. Construction to begin fiscal 2021.
U.S. ARMY and LOCKHEED MARTIN conducted successful intercept test of a ballistic missile target with the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor Sept. 16 at Kwajalein Atoll in first-ever MSE test from remote launcher....More
AVIATION WEEK NETWORK forecasts that over the next ten years, demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services generated by Western-designed military transport helicopters will total $130 billion....More
To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events...More