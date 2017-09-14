Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 14, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 51

Business

Sep 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Uncertain Price of Bandwidth Hits Satellite Market  

The jury is still out on what business model and network architecture may thrive in the satellite telecommunications market in the near future....More
Sep 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Virgin Orbit Confirms SpaceBelt Launch Deal   6

Satellite developer Cloud Constellation has formally selected Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket to deploy the first 12 spacecraft forming its initial SpaceBelt constellation of space-based cloud storage data centers....More
Sep 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

L3 Buys Another Underwater Specialist  

L3 Technologies has bought Adaptive Methods, a systems engineering company specializing in undersea and antisubmarine warfare services for the U.S. military....More
Sep 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ducommun Buys Lightning Protection Provider  

Ducommun has completed the acquisition of the corporate parent of Lightning Diversion Systems, a provider of lightning protection systems across the aerospace and defense industry....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 14, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES will launch Inmarsat-6 F1 in 2020 using H-IIA rocket....More

In Brief

Sep 14, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ISS Resumes Six-Person Operations  

The International Space Station completed a 10-day crew exchange late Sept. 12....More

Operations

Sep 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

KSC Remains Shuttered For Storm Damage Assessment  

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center will remain closed at least through Thursday while a damage assessment team continues inspections to determine Hurricane Irma’s toll....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA’s Whitson Looks Ahead To Deep-Space Missions  

Veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is hopeful her recent extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will help medical experts better understand the physical and mental challenges sure to accompany missions spanning months or years to Mars and other deep-space destinations....More

Programs

Sep 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Leonardo To Offer AW149 As UK Puma Replacement  

Leonardo says the AW149, a military spinoff of its AW189 commercial offering, would make an ideal replacement for the Puma if the type is retired at its current out-of-service date of 2025....More
Sep 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Indian Lunar Lander Nearly Complete  

Work on India’s first lunar lander is almost complete as the Indian space agency targets March 2018 for its launch as part of the country’s second lunar exploration mission....More
Sep 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Airbus Begins Testing Hforce Weapons System on H145  

Airbus is planning for Hforce, a generic weapons system the company is fitting into its H125M, H145M and H225M helicopters, to be qualified on the H145M during 2018....More

DMIN

Sep 14, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format....More
