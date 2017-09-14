Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 14, 2017

Satellite developer Cloud Constellation has formally selected Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket to deploy the first 12 spacecraft forming its initial SpaceBelt constellation of space-based cloud storage data centers....More
Veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is hopeful her recent extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will help medical experts better understand the physical and mental challenges sure to accompany missions spanning months or years to Mars and other deep-space destinations....More