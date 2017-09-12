Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 12, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 12, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 49

Programs

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Sikorsky S-97 To Resume Flight Testing In 2018  

Sikorsky has begun prepping its second S-97 Raider prototype for flight in 2018, taking over from aircraft No. 1 that was badly damaged in a hard landing on Aug. 2....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ariane 6 Gets First Prospective Launch Customer  

Eumetsat has placed an option to launch a Metop-SG weather satellite aboard an Ariane 6....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UK Considers Buying Chinooks From U.S.  

Britain is in talks with the U.S. government about the potential purchase of MH-47G special operations Chinook helicopters as part of a drive to build closer fleet commonality with the U.S. Army....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $25.9m U.S. Air Force contract for F-22 sustainment activities....More

In Brief

Sep 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

On Friday NASA’s Cassini probe will bring its 13-year exploration of Saturn to a fiery close....More

Operations

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Fatal Nevada Crash Involved Foreign Aircraft Type  

A Sept. 5 accident at the Nevada Test and Training Range that killed a U.S. Air Force test pilot appears to have involved a foreign aircraft type operated by the service’s secretive Red Hat unit....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Hurricane Keeps KSC Shuttered Until Sept. 13  

Kennedy Space Center (KSC) will remain closed until at least Sept. 13, pending damage assessments from Hurricane Irma, which sideswiped the oceanside spaceport from Sept. 10 through early Sept. 11....More

Business

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Bombardier Sharpens Focus On Special Mission Aircraft  

Bombardier has moved its Specialized Aircraft segment under the company’s business aircraft division....More

Funding & Policy

Sep 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Turkish Pilots Compelled To Return to Military Service  

Former Turkish military pilots who refuse to return and complete their compulsory military service could find their commercial pilot licenses canceled because of a new decree issued by the country’s government....More
Sep 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Private Sector Seeks NASA Push To Lunar Surface  

The U.S. private sector is poised to partner with NASA, academia and others to unleash lunar resources capable of expanding the global economic sphere on par with the Industrial Revolution, top executives told a House Space panel....More

Contracts

Sep 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of Sept. 5- Sept 8, 2017  

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $104,955,829 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×