Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 11, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 48

Programs

Sep 8, 2017
Article
Sep 8, 2017
Article

Belgian Fighter Shortlist Shrinks To Two  

The shortlist for Belgium’s new fighter has shrunk to two aircraft after France opted out of responding to a request for proposals....More
Sep 8, 2017
Article
Sep 8, 2017
Article

India Boosts Efforts To Involve Industry In Satellite Making  

India’s state-run space agency is ramping up plans to get Indian industry more involved in satellite building....More
Sep 7, 2017
Article
Sep 7, 2017
Article

GAO Sheds Light On EC-X Compass Call Saga  

A redacted U.S. Government Accountability Office document reveals claims by Bombardier that the U.S. Air Force “effectively directed” L3 Technologies to choose Gulfstream’s G550 for the EC-X Compass Call program....More
Sep 5, 2017
Article
Sep 5, 2017
Article

Lockheed Coupling Orion With Future Exploration Systems  

Lockheed Martin is pursuing a close integration between the Orion crew capsule it is developing for NASA and the proposed lunar-orbiting Deep Space Gateway and follow-on Deep Space Transport....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Sep 11, 2017
Article

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE completed first flight of first A330 MRTT Multi Role Tanker Transport for France Sept. 7 in Madrid. First delivery due next year. BOEING is one of six companies sharing a $499m U.S. Air Force contract for the Aerospace Systems Air Platform Technology Research program. UK DEFENSE MINISTRY announced competition for Royal Navy Type 31e frigates, with price cap of £250m ($330m) each for the first batch of five....More

Funding & Policy

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Sep 11, 2017
Article

Brazilian Defense Spending Seen Growing Slowly  

Brazil’s defense budget—the largest in Latin America—is set to grow this year, following several years in which it failed to keep pace with inflation, according to Forecast International. “Brazil continues to make progress on a number of major acquisition programs, such as the FX-2 and KC-390,” the consultancy says. “However, with budgets declining, future purchases will be limited.” This year, the country’s defense ministry is set to receive a 13.3% increase, to BRL93.3 billion ($29.3 billion)....More

Operations

Sep 8, 2017
Article
Sep 8, 2017
Article

Austria, Switzerland OK New Air Policing Pact  

Austria and Switzerland are set to strengthen cross-border cooperation on air policing....More

Technology

Sep 7, 2017
Article
Sep 7, 2017
Article

Pentagon Turns To Silicon Valley To Modernize F-22, F-35  

The Pentagon is looking to bring “agile” processes from the commercial world to the F-22 and F-35 programs....More
Sep 7, 2017
Article
Sep 7, 2017
Article

GE Startup Avitas Deploys AI for Drone Inspections   1

GE startup Avitas Systems is taking artificial intelligence into the field to automate and optimize the inspection of industrial assets by drones and robots....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Sep 11, 2017
Article

Western Maritime Helicopter MRO Demand by Region 2017-2026  

AVIATION WEEK NETWORK forecasts that over the next ten years, demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services generated by Western-designed maritime helicopters will total $47.3 billion. Over this period, annual demand will grow 7%, from $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion....More

Calendar of Events

Sep 11, 2017
Article
Sep 11, 2017
Article

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
