Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 11, 2017

Brazil’s defense budget—the largest in Latin America—is set to grow this year, following several years in which it failed to keep pace with inflation, according to Forecast International. “Brazil continues to make progress on a number of major acquisition programs, such as the FX-2 and KC-390,” the consultancy says. “However, with budgets declining, future purchases will be limited.” This year, the country’s defense ministry is set to receive a 13.3% increase, to BRL93.3 billion ($29.3 billion)....More