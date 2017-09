Command of the International Space Station transitioned from Russia’s Fyodor Yurchkhin to NASA’s Randy Bresnik late Sept. 2, as the veteran cosmonaut, NASA spaceflight record-setter Peggy Whitson and colleague Jack Fischer descended to Earth in remote Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-04 capsule touched down at 9:21 p.m. EDT. Whitson’s extended mission stretched to 288 days, the longest ever for a woman, while her career total over three spaceflights reached 665 days, a record for any American. Three U.S. and Russian replacements are to lift off late Sept.... More