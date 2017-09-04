Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 4, 2017

Following a demonstration with BNSF Railway, Rockwell Collins has shown how its CNPC-1000 command-and-control data link can enable inspection of other linear infrastructure by unmanned aircraft systems flying beyond visual line of sight....More
U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT approved possible $350m Foreign Military Sale to Australia ofMH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter upgrade program.
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES delivered first LRSAM missile to India Aug. 27.
CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY INC. has $36.9m U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract for technical and analytical support related to Guidance, Navigation and Control technologies.
"The [spacecraft's] heat shield did not separate, as a result of which the satellite didn't complete the fourth stage," says A.S. Kiran Kumar, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization.
