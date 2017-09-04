Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 4, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 44

Technology

SNC A-29 during OA-X live-fly experiment.
Sep 1, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Not Considering Special Forces OA-X Under LASSO  

The U.S. Air Force's OA-X experiment is not an aircraft-procurement program, and neither is a new initiative announced back in July, called Light Attack Support for Special Operations (LASSO)....More
Aug 31, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Rockwell Collins Conducts UAS Power Line Inspection Demo  

Following a demonstration with BNSF Railway, Rockwell Collins has shown how its CNPC-1000 command-and-control data link can enable inspection of other linear infrastructure by unmanned aircraft systems flying beyond visual line of sight....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT approved possible $350m Foreign Military Sale to Australia ofMH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter upgrade program. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES delivered first LRSAM missile to India Aug. 27. CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY INC. has $36.9m U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract for technical and analytical support related to Guidance, Navigation and Control technologies....More

Funding & Policy

Aegis Ashore site in Deveselu, Romania.
Sep 1, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japanese Defense Budget Request Prioritizes Missile Defense  

Missile defense features prominently in the latest budget request of the Japanese defense ministry, with plans for acquiring Aegis Ashore and additional ground- and sea-based interceptors....More

Holiday Notice

Sep 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Holiday Notice  

In observance of the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., Aerospace Daily & Defense Report will not be publishing on Monday, Sept. 4....More

Programs

Sep 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

AIA Welcomes Trump’s Tax Reform Effort  

President Donald Trump’s tax reform effort, kicked off Aug. 30, is being welcomed by defense industry advocates....More
Sep 1, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Indian Navigation Satellite Launch Fails  

“The [spacecraft's] heat shield did not separate, as a result of which the satellite didn’t complete the fourth stage,” says A.S. Kiran Kumar, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization....More
Aug 31, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Skunk Works Sees Big Opportunity For ‘Attritable’ UAVs   26

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is continuing to invest in low-cost attritable UAV platforms that could someday fly operations alongside manned fighters like the F-35....More
Sep 1, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

French-Israeli Satellite Sends Back First Vegetation Images  

The Venµs spacecraft images 110 sites “of scientific interest” every two days at 5-meter resolution....More
Philippine Navy Britten-Norman Islander.
Sep 1, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Philippines Tries Again For Maritime Patrollers  

The Philippines has again requested bids for two maritime patrollers—barely 60 days after a similar exercise failed to find a qualified bidder....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Sep 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Western Attack Helicopter MRO Demand By Region 2017-2026  

View the Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Attack Helicopter MRO Demand BY Region 2017-2026 chart in PDF format....More

