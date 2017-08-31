Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 31, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 42

Programs

Aug 30, 2017
Lockheed Accepts Defeat In USAF ICBM Replacement  

With Lockheed out, Boeing and Northrop are now in a head-to-head battle to capture the nation’s most important strategic nuclear missile program since the Cold War....More
Aug 30, 2017
Dream Chaser Off To Flying Restart  

It was the first airborne test of Sierra Nevada Corp.’s (SNC) Dream Chaser vehicle in nearly four years....More
Pilatus PC-6 of the Austrian Air Force.
Aug 28, 2017
Pilatus Closing 60-Year Porter Saga  

Pilatus is ceasing production of its PC-6 Porter multirole aircraft—which has been produced without interruption since 1959....More
Aug 30, 2017
U.S. Tests New SM-6 Variant Against Missile Target  

The test took place at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, Hawaii, against a single, probably North Korean-style medium-range ballistic missile target....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Aug 31, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN delivered 100,000th Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb....More

In Brief

Aug 31, 2017
McCain Asks Mattis For CR Impacts  

Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-R.I.) are asking Defense Secretary James Mattis for specifics on how the U.S. military will be affected if it begins fiscal 2018 operating on a continuing budget resolution....More

Operations

Aug 30, 2017
USAF Lifts F-35 Flying Restrictions; No Root Cause Yet  

The U.S. Air Force has lifted a temporary flight restriction limiting the F-35As at Luke AFB, Arizona, to flying below 25,000 ft., although no root cause has been identified for a spate of hypoxia-like cockpit incidents at that location....More
Aug 30, 2017
Storm-Battered NASA Johnson To Reopen Sept. 5  

NASA’s Johnson Space Center is preparing to re-open after the U.S. Labor Day holiday....More

DMIN

Aug 31, 2017
Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format....More
