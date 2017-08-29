Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 29, 2017

Aug 28, 2017
Autopilot Horn Override Could Spell Trouble For KC-46  

A trick that mutes a blaring horn when the autopilots on Boeing models are manually disconnected could potentially cause an entry-into-service delay for the KC-46 Pegasus tanker, a derivative of the 767-2C freighter....More
Aug 28, 2017
Fire Scout, Seahawk Support LCS Harpoon Strike  

The USS Coronado (LCS 4) operating off the coast of Guam successfully hit a target with a Boeing Harpoon Block 1C anti-ship cruise missile, with targeting support from Northrop Grumman’s unmanned MQ-8B Fire Scout....More
Aug 28, 2017
Orbital ATK Launches USAF Space Observation Satellite  

Dubbed Operationally Responsive Space (ORS)-5, this mission marked the Minotaur’s first launch from Cape Canaveral, and the first time Space Launch Complex-46 has hosted a rocket flight since 1999....More

Aug 29, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

UK ROYAL AIR FORCE Red Arrows will tour Middle East next month....More

Aug 29, 2017
The Week Ahead in Aerospace & Defense  

India will launch the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System spacecraft, IRNSS-1H, using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C39) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota....More

Aug 28, 2017
Hurricane Harvey Forces JSC To Suspend Most Ops  

JSC management was to huddle Aug. 28 to assess the status of the center, which employees about 10,500 federal civil servants and contractor personnel, and when it might re-open....More
Aug 23, 2017
Australia Extends Singapore’s Rights For Flight Training  

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will have access to an air base in Western Australia for a further 25 years under an agreement signed on Aug. 21....More
Aug 25, 2017
North Korean Air Show Canceled  

European enthusiasts planning to attend the event planned for Sept. 23-24 have been informed by their travel agencies that the show’s preparatory committee has decided cancel it. It is unclear whether the show will go ahead next year....More

Aug 23, 2017
Airbus Picks Near Earth Landing Zone Tech For Vahana  

Airbus’s Silicon Valley outpost A3 (“A-Cubed”) has selected Near Earth Autonomy to provide landing zone assessment technology as part of the sense-and-avoid suite on its Vahana autonomous single-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) demonstrator....More

Contracts

Aug 29, 2017
Select U.S. Defense Contracts, Week of Aug. 21-25, 2017  

The Boeing Co.-Philadelphia, Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $222,549,505 firm-fixed-price modification (P00069) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0002 for eight each CH-47F new build helicopters....More
