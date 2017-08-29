Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 29, 2017

A trick that mutes a blaring horn when the autopilots on Boeing models are manually disconnected could potentially cause an entry-into-service delay for the KC-46 Pegasus tanker, a derivative of the 767-2C freighter....More
The USS Coronado (LCS 4) operating off the coast of Guam successfully hit a target with a Boeing Harpoon Block 1C anti-ship cruise missile, with targeting support from Northrop Grumman’s unmanned MQ-8B Fire Scout....More
Dubbed Operationally Responsive Space (ORS)-5, this mission marked the Minotaur’s first launch from Cape Canaveral, and the first time Space Launch Complex-46 has hosted a rocket flight since 1999....More
European enthusiasts planning to attend the event planned for Sept. 23-24 have been informed by their travel agencies that the show’s preparatory committee has decided cancel it. It is unclear whether the show will go ahead next year....More
Airbus’s Silicon Valley outpost A3 (“A-Cubed”) has selected Near Earth Autonomy to provide landing zone assessment technology as part of the sense-and-avoid suite on its Vahana autonomous single-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) demonstrator....More
The Boeing Co.-Philadelphia, Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $222,549,505 firm-fixed-price modification (P00069) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0002 for eight each CH-47F new build helicopters....More