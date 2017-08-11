Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 11, 2017

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) has embarked on India’s first private-sector defense subsystems manufacturing facility. KRAS, a joint venture between Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and India’s Kalyani Group, is part of the “Make in India” initiative to increase foreign direct investment while increasing employment for Indian workers. Israel and India have long had strong defense ties. This year, India has signed deals for the purchase of almost $2 billion of missiles from Israeli companies....More