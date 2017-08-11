Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 11, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 28

Programs

Aug 9, 2017
Light Attack Contenders Square Off For USAF Demo  

The U.S. Air Force insists the experiment is not a competition, but rivalry between the four light attack contenders was on full display....More
Aug 10, 2017
Lockheed Sees New Uses For Thaad, Patriot Interceptors  

Lockheed Martin remains committed to the development of its dual-stage Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) endoatmospheric interceptor....More
Aug 10, 2017
General Atomics Pitches Acoustic Counter-UAV Tech  

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems has adapted its Fencepost acoustic surveillance system to detect and locate quadcopter drones....More
Aug 10, 2017
Raytheon Wants U.S. Army To Adopt Standard Missile  

The U.S. Army may be clamoring for lower-tier air defense weaponry, but Raytheon Missile Systems has something much grander in mind....More
Aug 10, 2017
Fourth SLS Core Stage Engine Controller Clears Ground Test  

NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne report completion of ground testing of the fourth controller for the four RS-25 liquid hydrogen/oxygen rocket engines that are to power the Space Launch System core stage of the agency’s Exploration Mission-1 test launch....More
Aug 10, 2017
Germany Buying Updated Luna For Tactical ISR Mission  

Germany has ordered an updated version of EMT’s Luna UAV for its tactical surveillance needs....More

Business

Aug 11, 2017
Indian-Israeli Joint Venture Opens Manufacturing Facility  

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) has embarked on India’s first private-sector defense subsystems manufacturing facility. KRAS, a joint venture between Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and India’s Kalyani Group, is part of the “Make in India” initiative to increase foreign direct investment while increasing employment for Indian workers. Israel and India have long had strong defense ties. This year, India has signed deals for the purchase of almost $2 billion of missiles from Israeli companies....More

Technology

Aug 9, 2017
Ad Astra Meets NASA NextSTEP Vasimr Milestone  

Ad Astra Rocket Co. reports achieving a 10-hr. milestone of accumulated firings of its VX-200SS prototype Variable Specific Impulse Magnetoplasma Rocket at the 100-kW level....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Aug 11, 2017
Western Military Transport Aircraft MRO Demand by Region  

View the Western Military Transport Aircraft MRO Demand by Region chart in PDF format....More
