The Pentagon’s Silicon Valley startup generator, Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx), has awarded a contract to SparkCognition to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to the U.S. Air Force’s process of allocating resources to different programs. The company analyzes operations and previous situations to simulate the effects of decisions. This will be the first phase of a multi-stage contract. Future phases will look to refine the company’s model with more data and testing scenarios.... More