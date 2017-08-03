Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 3, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 22

Programs

Aug 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Croatia Begins Hunt For New Fighter  

The Croatian government has issued requests for fighter aircraft proposals from five countries as it seeks a more modern, Western-type replacement for its aging Mikoyan MiG-21s....More
Aug 1, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Russia's Failed Airline Could Cut Cost Of Air Force One

Boeing has reportedly been negotiating with the U.S. Air Force for the sale of two white-tail aircraft that were already in production when St. Petersburg-based OJSC Transaero Airlines filed for bankruptcy in October 2015....More
Aug 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Second North Korean ICBM Test Probably Used Lighter Payload  

North Korea appears to have achieved a greater altitude and implied maximum range in its second test of the Hwasong 14 intercontinental ballistic missile by reducing payload....More
Aug 3, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Iran Seeks Engine For New SABA-248 Civil Helicopter  

Iran is in the final stages of developing two new civil helicopters: the twin-engine, eight-seat SABA-248 and single-engine, four-seat Sorna....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Aug 3, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $11.9m U.S. Air Force contract for F-22 sustainment activities. Work complete December 2020....More

In Brief

Aug 3, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Romania to Spend $11.6 Billion on Military Modernization  

Several months after President Donald Trump admonished NATO members for not contributing enough to their own defense, Romania is pledging to spend 2% of its gross domestic product on the military....More

Business

Aug 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

BAE: New Typhoon Orders At Least Two Years Away  

New orders for the multinational Eurofighter Typhoon fighter are at least two years away, BAE Systems says....More
Aug 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing Reach New Master Deal Outline  

Boeing and its leading aerostructures supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, have agreed on the outline of a long-term manufacturing deal....More
Aug 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Building $350M Satellite Factory  

Lockheed Martin announced Aug. 2 that construction has begun on a new $350 million facility near Denver to produce satellites....More

Funding & Policy

Aug 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pentagon Presses Ahead With Acquisition Shakeup  

A Defense Department report on cracking apart the office of acquisition, technology and logistics supports greater prototyping, experimentation and disruptive innovation to seize on technological opportunities and outpace competitors....More

DMIN

Aug 3, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

The U.S. Air Force’s top general says the service may not develop a direct replacement for the A-10 Warthog. The Air Force has for years contemplated building a follow-on, dedicated clo...More
