Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 1, 2017

The aircraft performed four arrestments and four launches using heavily scrutinized General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (Emals)....More
In the wake of Pyongyang's second successful intercontinental ballistic missile launch, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) tested Thaad against an air-launched medium-range ballistic missile target....More
The nation’s planetary defense forces that are set to deal with a possible asteroid or comet impact plan to assess still-emerging global efforts to detect, characterize and potentially deflect a threat by observing the close approach of an actual asteroid....More