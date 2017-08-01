Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 1, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 20

Programs

Jul 31, 2017
Article
JWST Facing Launchpad Logjam For Ariane 5 Flight  

After years of delays and mushrooming development costs, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope faces another potential hurdle to an October 2018 launch....More
Jul 31, 2017
Article
U.S. Navy Super Hornet Launches From New Carrier  

The aircraft performed four arrestments and four launches using heavily scrutinized General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (Emals)....More
Jul 31, 2017
Article
Musk: Falcon Heavy To Debut In November  

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has already tempered expectations for the launch, saying it is not likely to make it to orbit....More
Jul 31, 2017
Article
Portugal Wants KC-390 Operational In 2021  

Portugal plans to declare an initial operating capability with the Embraer KC-390 airlifter by the end of 2021....More
Jul 30, 2017
Article
U.S. Conducts THAAD Intercept Amid North Korea Tensions  

In the wake of Pyongyang's second successful intercontinental ballistic missile launch, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) tested Thaad against an air-launched medium-range ballistic missile target....More
Jul 31, 2017
Article
Japan’s First Private Launch Vehicle Fails  

Japan’s first privately developed launch vehicle, the Momo suborbital sounding rocket, was launched by Interstellar Technologies on July 30, but the flight was terminated shortly after liftoff....More
Jul 31, 2017
Article
Lockheed Awarded $3.7 Billion Advance Payment For 50 F-35s   1

The Pentagon expects to definitize the contract for the latest tranche of low-rate initial production F-35s by the end of the year, along with one for F135 engines made by Pratt & Whitney....More
Jul 28, 2017
Article
U.S. Boosting Philippines Surveillance Capabilities  

The Philippines is getting more equipment for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions from the U.S....More
Jul 31, 2017
Article
Asteroid Defense Drill To Feature Actual Asteroid  

The nation’s planetary defense forces that are set to deal with a possible asteroid or comet impact plan to assess still-emerging global efforts to detect, characterize and potentially deflect a threat by observing the close approach of an actual asteroid....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Aug 1, 2017
Article
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

ROYAL AIR FORCE OF OMAN received first Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft from BAE SYSTEMS on July 29....More

In Brief

Aug 1, 2017
Article
The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

New crewmembers are settling in aboard the International Space Station—the number of astronauts assigned to the outpost’s U.S. segment rose from three to four July 28....More

Business

Jul 31, 2017
Article
Boeing Sets Up Avionics Arm  

Boeing is establishing a new avionics organization as part of the company’s drive to increase internal capability and reduce cost....More

Contracts

Aug 1, 2017
Article
Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of July 24-July 28, 2017  

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, has been awarded a maximum $122,800,001 delivery order (TH11) against a five-year base contract....More
