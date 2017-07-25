Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 25, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 25, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 15

Funding & Policy

Jul 24, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Trump Order On Defense Industry Sets Up Late 2018 Changes  

Trump's defense industrial base review, which could report out around April 2018, could set up policy or legislative changes enacted through fiscal 2019 lawmaking....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jul 25, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

PRESIDENT TRUMP commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) July 22 in Norfolk, VA....More

In Brief

Jul 25, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead in Aerospace & Defense  

On Tuesday morning the Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts a forum on Future Vertical Lift....More

Programs

Jul 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Contracts With SGT For Human Mission Operations Support  

NASA has awarded Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc., of Greenbelt, Maryland, a potential $1.12 billion, long-term contract to provide technical, administrative and managerial services at Johnson Space Center....More
Jul 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ISS Photography Spun Off Into Weather Forecasting Business  

A team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers is parlaying high-resolution imagery of hurricanes and typhoons taken by International Space Station crewmembers into a new business venture to improve storm forecasting worldwide....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Commercial Airlock Proves Astronaut Friendly  

NanoRacks LLC has demonstrated that spacesuit-garbed astronauts working outside the International Space Station can successfully maneuver around the external surfaces of what is to be the first commercially provided airlock....More
Jul 24, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Thailand Buying Four Black Hawk Helicopters  

After four major arms purchases this year, the Thai military government is set to sign on for a fifth this month—a deal for four Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters....More

Operations

Jul 23, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Flying Inside World War II’s Biggest Bomber  

The world’s second flying B-29 Superfortress completed a 17-year journey with its arrival at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 22....More

Contracts

Jul 25, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of July 17-21, 2017  

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for next generation thermal, power, and controls (NGT-PAC)....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×