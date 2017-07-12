Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 12, 2017

Connect With Us
Programs

Jul 11, 2017
F-35 Costs Rise; U.S. Marines Sign Up For 13 More  

The total cost to procure Lockheed Martin’s F-35 has risen by nearly seven percentage points compared to last year, largely because the U.S. government opted to buy aircraft at a slower rate, according to the Pentagon’s most recent estimate....More
Jul 11, 2017
Thailand To Buy Eight More KAI T-50s  

The Thai cabinet has approved the purchase of an additional eight Korean Aerospace (KAI) T-50 jet trainers that will supplement four ordered two years ago....More
Jul 11, 2017
USAF Peers Into The Future Of Air Dominance  

Service officials who led the recent Air Superiority 2030 study on future fighters say the next air superiority jet the Air Force buys will need to balance stealth against other attributes....More
Jul 11, 2017
NASA’s Juno Gets Great Red Spot Eyeful  

NASA’s Juno mission spacecraft carried out the closest approach ever to Jupiter’s turbulent Great Red Spot late July 10....More
Jul 11, 2017
Sales Tour For Airbus C295 In Southeast Asia  

The company will not comment on specific prospects or national requirements, but the scheduled stops of the aircraft indicate where Airbus expects it has chances of making sales: Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea....More
Jul 11, 2017
Thaad Missile Defense System Successfully Destroys Target  

The U.S. government conducted a successful intercept July 11 with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile defense system....More
Jul 11, 2017
Kratos: Low-Cost Wingman UAS Need Cheaper Engines  

Kratos Defense is calling on engine manufacturers to develop inexpensive, limited-life powerplants for a new generation of low-cost unmanned combat aircraft and cruise missiles....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jul 12, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $19.7m U.S. Navy contract for MH-60 aircraft spare parts....More

In Brief

Jul 12, 2017
USMC KC-130J Crashes In Mississippi  

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 transport aircraft crashed in a field in LeFlore County, Mississippi, on July 10 at about 4 p.m. CDT, killing all 16 people aboard....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jul 12, 2017
F-35 2016 Selected Acquisition Report (SAR)  

View the F-35 2016 Selected Acquisition Report (SAR) chart in PDF format....More

Operations

Jul 10, 2017
Stumped By Hypoxia, U.S. Navy Looks To T-45 Engine   1

In the search for the root cause of a recent spike in hypoxia-like cockpit incidents, the U.S. Navy is beginning to look more closely at the quality of the air that comes off the T-45 Goshawk’s engine and feeds into the oxygen generator system....More

Fleet Snapshot

Jul 12, 2017
Fleet Snapshot: European Maritime Aircraft Fleets  

View the Fleet Snapshot: European Maritime Aircraft Fleets chart in PDF format....More
