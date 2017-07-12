Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 12, 2017

The total cost to procure Lockheed Martin’s F-35 has risen by nearly seven percentage points compared to last year, largely because the U.S. government opted to buy aircraft at a slower rate, according to the Pentagon’s most recent estimate....More
The company will not comment on specific prospects or national requirements, but the scheduled stops of the aircraft indicate where Airbus expects it has chances of making sales: Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea....More
In the search for the root cause of a recent spike in hypoxia-like cockpit incidents, the U.S. Navy is beginning to look more closely at the quality of the air that comes off the T-45 Goshawk’s engine and feeds into the oxygen generator system....More