Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 6, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 2

Funding & Policy

Jul 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

North Korea’s ICBM Test Renews Calls For Space-Based Kill Layer  

North Korea’s test of a two-stage intercontinental ballistic missile has been met by renewed calls in Washington for a space-based missile defense layer....More
Jun 30, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Britain, Norway And U.S. Sign Maritime Patrol Pact  

The agreement, signed in Brussels during a meeting of NATO defense ministers, comes as Britain and Norway pave the way for the introduction of the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft....More
Jul 1, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

White House Revives Business-Friendlier Space Council  

The council will convene a Users' Advisory Group composed of non-government representatives of industries and other persons involved in aeronautical and space activities, according to President Trump's executive order....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jul 6, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

RAYTHEON has $90.7m U.S. Navy contract for retrofit components for Navy’s F/A-18 fleet. Work complete October 2019....More

In Brief

Jul 6, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Onera Shows Ampere Model  

French aerospace research center Onera displayed a model of its Ampere electric aircraft concept at the Paris Air Show in June....More

Programs

Jul 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Australia Begins Wedgetail Upgrades Two Years After FOC  

Reflecting the importance of the Wedgetail to the RAAF, this program has been announced only two years after the type achieved final operational capability....More
Jul 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF In Market For Conventional Hypersonic Strike Weapon  

The U.S. Air Force appears to be accelerating plans to develop and field a non-nuclear hypersonic-speed strike missile to arm its fighters and bombers....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Long March 5 Failure Casts Doubt On Chinese Space Schedule   44

Failure of a Long March 5 launcher on the type’s second mission has dealt a possibly severe blow to China’s space program, at least casting doubt over the timing of planned missions that rely on the rocket....More
Jul 2, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

World View Stratollite Balloon Test Ends Early  

The planned four-day test of World View's Stratollite high-altitude balloon over Arizona ended after 17 hr. due to a small leak in an altitude control system....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Recycled SpaceX Dragon Splashes Down  

The resupply craft was assembled from major components previously flown in September 2014 on SpaceX’s 4th ISS cargo mission....More

Business

Jul 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Mercury Buys Richland Technologies  

Based in Duluth, Georgia, RTL specializes in safety-critical and high integrity systems, software and hardware development, as well as safety-certification services for mission-critical applications....More

DMIN

Jul 6, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format....More
