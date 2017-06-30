Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 30, 2017

The committee’s mark of the fiscal 2018 defense authorization bill approves $700 billion in spending on the military, including $632 billion in the baseline budget and $8 billion for Department of Energy national security programs....More
The Inmarsat/Hellas Sat mission originally was allocated to SpaceX, but was switched to Arianespace due to delays in SpaceX’s manifest following the on-pad explosion of a Falcon 9 in September 2016....More
The addition of Germany and Norway brings the total number of countries in involved in the MMF program to four, including the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Belgium has expressed a wish to join the program in early 2018....More
Hensoldt, which was spun off from Airbus earlier this year, signed a share purchase agreement with private equity firm ECI Partners, which owns Enfield-based Kelvin Hughes, the two companies announced June 29....More