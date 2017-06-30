Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 30, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 64

Funding & Policy

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

HASC Passes $696B Defense Authorization; Spending Battle Looms  

The bill authorizes $631 billion for baseline military requirements compared to the $603 billion requested by the president, and another $65 billion for wartime needs....More
Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Senate Lawmakers Support Light Attack Fleet, Mini Carriers  

The committee’s mark of the fiscal 2018 defense authorization bill approves $700 billion in spending on the military, including $632 billion in the baseline budget and $8 billion for Department of Energy national security programs....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 30, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

U.S. MARINE CORPS brought two F-35B aircraft to Okinawa for the first time June 26....More

In Brief

Jun 30, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

House Appropriators Add NASA Funding  

​In the absence of top-level budget guidance from the House and Senate budget committees, House appropriators have added $800 million to NASA’s fiscal 2018 budget....More

Programs

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ariane 5 Launches Inmarsat, Hellas Sat And ISRO Payloads  

The Inmarsat/Hellas Sat mission originally was allocated to SpaceX, but was switched to Arianespace due to delays in SpaceX’s manifest following the on-pad explosion of a Falcon 9 in September 2016....More
Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Germany and Norway Join European Tanker Force  

The addition of Germany and Norway brings the total number of countries in involved in the MMF program to four, including the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Belgium has expressed a wish to join the program in early 2018....More

Technology

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Advanced In-Space Propulsion Seen As Key For Human Missions  

NASA must continue to invest in high-performance human spacecraft propulsion beyond Earth orbit if its exploration goals are to be realized, experts told House lawmakers Thursday....More

Business

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Hensoldt Purchases Kelvin Hughes  

Hensoldt, which was spun off from Airbus earlier this year, signed a share purchase agreement with private equity firm ECI Partners, which owns Enfield-based Kelvin Hughes, the two companies announced June 29....More
Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

MDA Creates New Satellite Servicing Company, Changes Managers  

The new venture – Space Infrastructure Services (SIS) – will commercialize “sophisticated” satellite servicing capabilities, including refueling....More

Forecast Friday

Jun 30, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Forecast Friday: Western Maritime Helicopter MRO Demand 2017-2026  

View the Forecast Friday: Western Maritime Helicopter MRO Demand 2017-2026 chart in PDF format....More
