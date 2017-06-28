Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 28, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 62

Funding & Policy

Jun 27, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

House Defense Appropriators Want More F-35s, F-18s, Helos  

The House Appropriations defense subcommittee has approved legislation that would boost weapons procurement by $18.6 billion above President Trump’s budget request, adding aircraft across the armed services....More
Jun 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Do Mars Astronauts Need To Land?

This strategy also would feature less chance of introducing terrestrial contamination, reduced risk and perhaps a more manageable cost......More

Programs

Jun 27, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing's CST-100 Progressing Toward 2018 Flight  

The CST-100, along with SpaceX’s crewed Dragon, is one of two space capsules in development under NASA Commercial Crew contracts to fly U.S. astronauts to the ISS......More
Jun 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

GPS III Satellites In Full Production  

The first spacecraft is in storage, awaiting launch in 2018, and the second is integrated and ready for environmental testing, according to Lockheed Martin....More
Jun 27, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India's Mars Probe Hits 1,000 Earth Days In Orbit  

A senior scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization says the 1,000 Earth days correspond to 973.24 Mars Sols....More

Technology

Jun 26, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Raytheon Tests New Laser Weapon On Apache Gunship  

Images released by the company show a rail-mounted laser weapon capped by the company’s electro-optical infrared Multi-Spectral Targeting System, typically carried by the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper....More

Operations

Jun 22, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Militaries, Industry Grapple With Cybersecurity Conundrum  

For at least the whole of the current century, militaries have understood the critical role cyberdefense plays in every aspect of operations. Yet most military organizations appear reluctant to train for network defense outside of specialist cyber units....More
