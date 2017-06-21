Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 21, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 57

Technology

Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Raytheon Addresses Hypersonic Threat From China, Russia  

​As China and Russia continue to demonstrate rapid progress in development of hypersonic strike weapons, the U.S.’s largest guided-missile company says technology to counter the threat is already achievable but that fielding a system requires sustained funding and a national sense of urgency....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Made In Space Moves Ahead With Archinaut  

What if the burgeoning, nearly-two-decade-old CubeSat craze was followed by something bigger? Perhaps something just as if not even more compelling?...More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

BOEING has three-year contract to continue support of Indian Navy’s fleet of P-08I maritime patrol aircraft....More

In Brief

Jun 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing Still Finalizing Qatar F-15 Negotiations  

Boeing is still negotiating with Qatar on the deal for 36 F-15 fighters, after the U.S. signed a letter of agreement with the Middle Eastern nation June 14....More

Programs

Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Anglo-French UCAV Gets Its Engine  

​Britain and France have quietly selected Safran’s M88 engine to power the joint unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) demonstrators the two countries plan to fly in 2025, officials close to the program have said....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Unveils SOF Variant Of C-130J  

Lockheed Martin introduced a new variant of the C-130J Super Hercules configured for international military special operations missions, called the C-130J-SOF....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Hammerhead UAV Nears Return To Flight  

Piaggio is preparing to restart flight trials of its P.1HH Hammerhead medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned air system, just over a year since the prototype was lost after crashing in the Mediterranean....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

MiG Has High Hopes for MiG-35 Fighter  

Despite the Western sanctions, famed Russian jet maker MiG is at the Paris Air Show to remind the public—and the industry—of its latest iteration of the Fulcrum family, the MiG-35 fighter, and to attract attention to its other efforts....More
Jun 16, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

China Claims Progress On Lifting-Body Space Launchers  

China is making fairly quick progress in research aimed at eventual development of a reusable lifting-body space launcher....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Leonardo Lands Two Customers For M-345 Trainer  

Leonardo’s development of the M-345 low-cost jet trainer may already be paying dividends after it was selected by two foreign air arms....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Stratobus Telecom Airship Gains Momentum  

Thales Alenia Space is to take a “minority stake” in Airstar Aerospace, a company with know-how in balloon envelopes, in a bid to advance its Stratobus telecommunications airship project....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

MDA Seeks Info On Stratospheric UAVs To Carry Lasers  

The Missile Defense Agency has begun exploring potential high-altitude, long-durance UAVs capable of destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles in the boost phase with an airborne laser weapon....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Israeli Companies Display UAS Countermeasures  

Two counter-UAS systems developed in Israel are shown here at Le Bourget, designed to deal with different aspects of drone threats....More

Business

Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

New Leonardo Boss Must Mull Next Steps  

Leonardo refocuses on U.S. market, targeting helicopter and trainer needs....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Arianespace Sees Weak Market For Commercial Geostationary Sats  

A very small number of geostationary satellites have been ordered so far this year because the industry is devising strategies to meet an upcoming surge in demand for connectivity, Arianespace says....More

Advertising

Jun 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Advertisement: Boeing - Always There To Keep You At The Ready  

View the Boeing ad in PDF format....More
