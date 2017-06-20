Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 20, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 56

Programs

Jun 20, 2017
Article
Pratt's F135 Upgrade Plan Keeps Eye On The Future  

​Pratt & Whitney is framing its F135 upgrade effort as the first step in a long-term roadmap for fighter propulsion based on adaptive technology....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
M-346 Turns Multi-Role  

​Leonardo is progressing its plan to turn its M-346 jet trainer into a lightweight multi-role combat jet with the revealing of a new, meaner version of the aircraft here at Paris....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
China’s Wing Loong UAV Shows Up At Paris  

China’s growing influence in unmanned aerial systems is being felt at the Paris Air Show with the Western debut of its Wing Loong 2 medium-altitude, long-endurance armed reconnaissance system....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Rafael Shows Off Latest Spike Guided Missile  

Israel’s missile pioneer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is showcasing the latest version of its multipurpose guided missile – Spike LR II....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
French Air Force Pleased With Airbus A400M Progress  

Seeing progress in its Airbus A400M's capabilities and practically on-time deliveries, the French Air Force has adopted a supportive stance on the program....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Israel Upgrades Its Air Power  

Fielding a new wing of fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets, modernizing its existing air power and quadrupling its strike capacity, the Israeli Air Force is undergoing a generation leap that will prepare it to meet future challenges....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
K-Max Production Run Extended To 2019  

Kaman says it will extend the production run of its K-Max utility helicopter out to 2019, having been encouraged by increased demand and interest for the aircraft....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Simplified Long March 5 To Loft China’s Space Station  

A second, simplified version of the Long March 5 space launcher will be used to build the space station that China plans to complete by 2022....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Eurofighter Typhoon Production Stretches To 2023  

With the delivery by Leonardo of the 500th Eurofighter to the Italian air force, production of the multinational combat aircraft is entering its twilight years. Work is now underway to further slow production rates in a bid to be ready for potential future customers....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 20, 2017
Article
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LEONARDO unveiled new Gabbiano TS Ultra-Light surveillance radar at Paris Air Show....More

In Brief

Jun 20, 2017
Article
The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

This week the 52nd Paris Air Show gets underway at Le Bourget, drawing an estimated 2,300 international exhibitors, 150,000 trade visitors and nearly 300 official delegations....More

Operations

Jun 19, 2017
Article
U.S. Navy Super Hornet Shoots Down Su-22 In Syria  

The Syrian Armed Forces have warned the U.S. of “serious repercussions” after a Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet belonging to the U.S. Navy shot down a Syrian Sukhoi Su-22....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Two Killed In Malaysian Hawk Crash  

Two Royal Malaysian Air Force pilots were killed when their BAE Systems Hawk Mk. 108 twin-seat trainer crashed during a routine training flight on June 15....More

Funding & Policy

Jun 16, 2017
Article
USAF Creates New Three-Star Space Advisor Position  

The new position is part of USAF Secretary Heather Wilson’s push to “integrate, normalize and elevate” space within the Air Force and wider Defense Department....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Sweden Boosts Spending on Dispersed Operations  

The Swedish Air Force is plowing SEK2 billion (U.S.$230 million) into new equipment to allow it to resume Cold War–style operations from road runways....More

Contracts

Jun 20, 2017
Article
Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of June 12-June 16, 2017  

Harris Corp., RF Communications, Rochester, New York, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $255,000,000 maximum ceiling value....More

Advertisement

Jun 20, 2017
Article
Advertising: Cornell Dubilier  

View the Cornell Dubilier ad in PDF format....More
