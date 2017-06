Defense Secretary James Mattis says the Pentagon will look to grow 3-5% annually through 2023, saying it is necessary to preserve the nation’s competitive advantage. The growth started with the Trump administration’s request for a $30 billion fiscal 2017 supplemental, is included in the fiscal 2018 budget and will be supported in the years beyond by a military strategy currently in the works, Mattis says. But while the increase is music to the ears of many in the defense industry, smart companies might not want to plan on continued growth.... More