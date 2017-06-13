Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 13, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 51

Programs

Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

CALT Aims To Fly Proposed Long March 9 Moon Rocket By 2030  

China's main space launcher builder has loosened the schedule for flying a super-heavy rocket....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Airbus Hoping To Put A400M Challenges Behind It  

Airbus is testing a permanent solution to the power gearbox (PGB) problems that held up deliveries and affected flight operations of the A400M airlifter last year....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

After Flying With New Engine, Antares Cleared For Heavier Loads  

Orbital ATK has eased the margins on its Antares launch vehicle after the performance it turned in last fall with a new Russian-built rocket engine....More
Jun 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

General Atomics Pursues UAV-borne Kill, Comms Laser Demos  

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems plans to demonstrate an ultra-high-speed laser satellite communications terminal for the MQ-9 Reaper and is separately proposing a high-power "kill laser" demonstration....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

RAYTHEON has $7.5m DARPA contract for Phase 2 of undisclosed research program. Work complete June 2018....More

In Brief

Jun 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

Tuesday morning Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on the department's budget posture....More

Operations

Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

F-35As Still Grounded At Luke AFB After Hypoxia Reports  

U.S. Air Force F-35As at Luke AFB, Arizona, are still temporarily grounded as a government-industry team works to find the root cause of five incidents of hypoxia-like symptoms on the new fighter in the last month....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Orbital Demos Multi-Mission Spacecraft Capability  

The Cygnus resupply spacecraft's mission-ending re-entry took place east of New Zealand just before 2 p.m. EDT, following a successful weeklong demonstration of commercial, multi-mission spacecraft activities away from the space station....More

Business

Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Nammo Buying In-space Propulsion Group From Moog  

Norwegian aerospace and defense company Nammo said June 12 it will buy Moog's in-space propulsion businesses in the UK and Ireland....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

GE CEO Switch Seen Bringing Little A&D Change Initially  

General Electric announced June 12 that Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt will retire this year and be succeeded by John Flannery, current president and CEO of GE Healthcare....More

Technology

Jun 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

BVLOS Drones Share Airspace In NASA UTM Test  

The campaign involved test sites in Alaska, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Texas and Virginia....More

Contracts

Jun 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of June 5-June 9, 2017  

EDO Corp., Amityville, New York, is being awarded $15,164,935 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract....More
