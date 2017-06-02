Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 2, 2017

SpaceX’s planned June 1 launch of the company’s 11th NASA-contracted Falcon 9/Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was scrubbed due to lightning....More
Ground tests of a proposed initial core upgrade package for Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Joint Strike Fighter engine have confirmed the potential for fuel reductions up to 6% and as much as 10% higher thrust....More
The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) successful May 30 intercept of an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBCM) target by the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System will help the U.S. outpace the threat of ICBM attacks from Iran or North Korea—at least through 2020, the agency’s director says....More