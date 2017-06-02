Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 2, 2017

Connect With Us
Jun 1, 2017
Satellite Megamerger Of Intelsat, OneWeb Scrubbed  

Intelsat bondholders have stopped a proposed merger with upstart OneWeb, including an outside investment from Japan’s SoftBank Group, Intelsat announced June 1....More

Jun 2, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

RAYTHEON has $11m U.S. Navy contract for low-rate initial production Airborne Mine Neutralization Systems (AMNS) and engineering services and support....More

Jun 2, 2017
SpaceX Falcon 9/Dragon Resupply Mission Scrubbed  

SpaceX’s planned June 1 launch of the company’s 11th NASA-contracted Falcon 9/Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was scrubbed due to lightning....More

Jun 1, 2017
Pratt & Whitney Marks First Steps On F-35 Engine Upgrade Plan  

Ground tests of a proposed initial core upgrade package for Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Joint Strike Fighter engine have confirmed the potential for fuel reductions up to 6% and as much as 10% higher thrust....More
Jun 1, 2017
Electric Truck Maker Workhorse Enters eVTOL Race  

Electric truck manufacturer Workhorse will unveil a hybrid-electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the Paris Air Show....More

Jun 1, 2017
Satellite Launching Aircraft To Begin Ground Testing  

With a record wingspan of 385 ft., the Stratolaunch satellite launching aircraft has rolled out of the assembly hangar at Mojave, California, to begin ground testing....More
May 31, 2017
MDA Director: GMD Test Shows U.S. Can Defeat Current Threats  

The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) successful May 30 intercept of an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBCM) target by the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System will help the U.S. outpace the threat of ICBM attacks from Iran or North Korea—at least through 2020, the agency’s director says....More

Jun 2, 2017
Forecast Friday: Western Maritime Aircraft MRO Demand 2017-2026  

View the Forecast Friday: Western Maritime Aircraft MRO Demand 2017-2026 chart in PDF format....More
