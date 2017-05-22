Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 22, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 22, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 36

Programs

May 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing’s Arizona Apache Production Line Running Hot  

Boeing is chasing potential AH-64E Apache sales opportunities with 10 different defense forces around the globe as it begins work on the first 38 of 50 UK models....More
May 18, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Singapore To Buy Two More ThyssenKrupp Submarines  

Singapore will buy two more submarines from ThyssenKrupp to be delivered beginning in 2024....More
May 18, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA IG Blames Poor Planning For SLS Test Stand Cost Growth  

NASA invested nearly twice the original $40.5 million estimate for the construction of core stage liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellant tank test stands for the Space Launch System, a NASA IG audit says....More
May 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India’s GSAT-17 To Launch In Late June  

India’s GSAT-17 telecommunications satellite will launch at the end of June aboard a European Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana....More
May 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Kratos Names Combat UAVs 'Mako,' 'Valkyrie'   13

Kratos Defense & Security has settled on names for its two prized combat UAVs, dubbing them “Mako” and “Valkyrie.”...More

Technology

May 18, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Darpa-backed Robotic Copilot Lands Simulated 737  

The exercise was conducted by Aurora Flight Sciences under DARPA’s ALIAS (Aircrew Labor In-cockpit Automation System) program to develop a drop-in kit that adds high-level automation to existing aircraft....More
May 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Develops Tools To Help eVTOL Designers  

NASA is in the final six months of a three-year project, called Deliver, to adapt and expand its proven rotorcraft design tools and make them applicable to novel configurations for drones or air taxis....More

Funding & Policy

May 18, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Australian Frigate Delay Likely To Free Up Defense Funds  

Australia appears to be delaying major spending on its forthcoming frigate program, potentially freeing up more than $2 billion for other programs early next decade....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

May 22, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

CHINA’s Z-19E armed helicopter made first flight May 18 in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province....More

In Brief

May 22, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pentagon Budget Release Expected This Week  

On May 23 the Pentagon is expected to release its defense budget request, one that is anticipated to provide $603 billion and focus on improving military readiness....More

Calendar

May 22, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Calendar  

Oct. 31-Nov. 2—MRO Asia-Pacific, Singapore. For more information go to www.aviationweek.com/events...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×