Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 17, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 33

May 16, 2017
Boeing Still Tracking Toward First KC-46A Delivery This Year   3

Boeing is forging ahead with KC-46 Pegasus FAA airworthiness certification in the hopes of getting the aircraft certified for delivery to the U.S. Air Force by year’s end....More
May 16, 2017
U.S. Army, Marines Looking At Tactical Resupply UAS  

The U.S. Army and Marine Corps are developing requirements for an unmanned aircraft able to carry 300-800 lb. of cargo 20-100 km (12-60 mi.) to lighten the load carried by soldiers....More
May 16, 2017
Tailsitter Boeing Option For Marines’ MUX UAV  

Boeing is studying a tailsitting vertical-takeoff-and-landing design for the U.S. Marine Corps’ emerging MUX requirement for a long-range, long-endurance expeditionary unmanned aircraft....More
May 15, 2017
SpaceX Launches Inmarsat Global Xpress Satellite   13

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the fourth Inmarsat Global Xpress satellite May 15....More
May 16, 2017
Industry To Help NATO Identify Next-Gen Rotorcraft Needs  

NATO has launched a study into next-generation rotorcraft capabilities that could replace the alliance’s helicopter fleets by around 2040....More
May 15, 2017
Flight Control System Blamed For Italy AW609 Crash  

Italian investigators probing the fatal crash of the second prototype AW609 commercial tiltrotor have concluded that faulty logic within the aircraft’s flight control system ultimately led to the accident....More
May 11, 2017
Study Finds Lower O2 Circulation In ISS Astronauts  

The changes could affect the not only the physical performance of human explorers assigned to deep-space missions, but also their performance upon returning to Earth, including responding to possible landing emergencies....More
May 15, 2017
U.S. Air Force Clears Lightweight Pilots To Fly F-35   23

Nineteen months after the U.S. Air Force banned lightweight pilots from flying the F-35, the service is lifting the restriction....More
May 16, 2017
India’s Tejas Inches Toward Final Operational Clearance  

India’s Tejas Light Combat Aircraft has successfully test-fired a Derby air-to-air Beyond Visual Range missile, a major step toward the aircraft’s Final Operational Clearance....More
May 15, 2017
Boeing AH-6 Touted As Special Forces Little Bird Replacement  

Boeing is positioning for U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command’s (Usasoc) future H-6 replacement program by offering to upgrade and life extend the current fleet and deliver a new, advanced model based on the company’s AH-6....More
May 16, 2017
Rocket Lab Set For Electron Test Launch  

Space start-up Rocket Lab is gearing up for the first test flight of its Electron launch vehicle during a 10-day launch window opening May 17....More

May 16, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA delivered final Nulka missile decoy under current contract....More

May 16, 2017
Toyota Backs Japanese Flying Car Startup  

Toyota Group has invested in a Japanese startup that is developing a small electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) fly/drive vehicle....More

May 16, 2017
Fleet Snapshot: Swedish Air Force  

View the Fleet Snapshot: Swedish Air Force chart in PDF format....More
