Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 12, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 30

Funding & Policy

May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pakistan, Turkey Enhance Aerospace Relationship  

Turkish Aerospace Industies and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex have signed a memorandum of understanding that will lead to closer cooperation on programs such as the T129 attack helicopter....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

May 12, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $221.6m U.S. Army contract for 20 Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft; 20 satellite communications air data terminals; six universal ground control stations; one mobile ground control station; nine universal ground data terminals; spares, support equipment and associated program management. BAE SYSTEMS has $48.5m U.S. Air Force contract to manage, operate and support Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems at various USAF and UK Royal Air Force locations....More

Programs

May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SLS Tank Dome Damaged In Michoud Mishap  

A large piece of qualification hardware for NASA’s heavy-lift Space Launch System was damaged May 3 in a “Class B mishap” at the Michoud Assembly Facility....More
May 9, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Swift Tests Flying Wing Small UAS Over Water  

Swift Engineering has completed autonomous marine flight tests on its Swift020 vertical-takeoff-and-landing small unmanned aircraft system (UAS)....More
May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Turkey To Purchase Hurkus Light Attack Aircraft  

The Turkish government has signed a letter of intent to purchase up to 24 Hurkus light attack aircraft from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)....More
May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Saab’s Monster Missile Prepped For Next-Gen Gripen  

Saab’s beastly-looking anti-ship cruise missile, the RBS15, is to be upgraded and installed on Sweden’s new E-series JAS 39 Gripen and Visby-class corvette....More
May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Saudi Arabia Unveils Armed UAV Program  

Saudi Arabia has taken the wraps off an indigenous armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program....More
May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

TAI Reveals T-625 Utility Helicopter  

Turkish Aerospace Industries has taken the covers off its T625 twin-engine medium helicopter....More
May 12, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Trump Blasts Troubled U.S. Navy Emals  

President Donald Trump is taking aim at the U.S. Navy’s $3.1 billion program to modernize the technology of launching aircraft from carrier decks beyond existing steam-generated systems. General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (Emals) is intended to boost the speed of flight operations while reducing manpower needs, but in the past has come under criticism from the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester. And now the president is calling the Navy’s plans into question....More

Business

May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Insitu Revamps Commercial Unit To Service Large Enterprises  

A year after forming a commercial business unit in a bid to expand out of its core defense market, unmanned aircraft manufacturer Insitu has unveiled a revamped suite of remote-sensing and information-processing services....More

Leader Spotlight

May 12, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Bill Lynn, CEO, Leonardo DRS  

Leader Spotlight is a Q&A featuring luminaries of the aerospace & defense sector...More
