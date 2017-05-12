Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 12, 2017

GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $221.6m U.S. Army contract for 20 Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft; 20 satellite communications air data terminals; six universal ground control stations; one mobile ground control station; nine universal ground data terminals; spares, support equipment and associated program management.
BAE SYSTEMS has $48.5m U.S. Air Force contract to manage, operate and support Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems at various USAF and UK Royal Air Force locations....More