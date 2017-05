Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 11, 2017

Egypt is asking the U.S. for a Foreign Military Sale of up to 12 Iomax Archangel aircraft for border patrol to expand its current fleet of one dozen, which were a gift from the United Arab Emirates. The question is whether Egypt will receive Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to purchase the aircraft—or approval from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Egypt has historically received $1.3 billion in FMF. President Donald Trump has signaled he plans to drastically reduce aid to foreign militaries.... More