Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 11, 2017

As Saab prepares to fly its newest JAS 39 Gripen E-series aircraft some time in the next couple of months, the company still is waging determined international sales campaigns for its in-production C/D model....More
Logos Technologies’s Redkite sensor has captured and streamed wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) to multiple handheld devices in flight tests on Insitu’s Integrator tactical unmanned aircraft system (UAS)....More
ROLLS-ROYCE has $78.7m U.S. Navy contract to provide original equipment manufacturer engineering and logistics support for KC-130J aircraft AE2100D3 engines for the Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program.
AIRBUS DEFENSE & SPACE demonstrated first automatic air-to-air refueling (AAR) contacts between A310 multirole tanker and Portuguese Air Force F-16 on March 21....More
Egypt is asking the U.S. for a Foreign Military Sale of up to 12 Iomax Archangel aircraft for border patrol to expand its current fleet of one dozen, which were a gift from the United Arab Emirates. The question is whether Egypt will receive Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to purchase the aircraft—or approval from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Egypt has historically received $1.3 billion in FMF. President Donald Trump has signaled he plans to drastically reduce aid to foreign militaries....More
Airbus has formed a U.S.-based company, called Airbus Aerial, to bring together commercial satellite and unmanned aircraft remote sensing to provide data collection and image processing services to large and global enterprise customers....More
The tools, which exploit a branch of computer science called formal methods to eliminate vulnerabilities in software, were developed under Darpa’s High Assure Cyber Military Systems (HACMS) program....More