Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 11, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 29

Programs

May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Saab Wages Never-Surrender Global Gripen Campaign  

As Saab prepares to fly its newest JAS 39 Gripen E-series aircraft some time in the next couple of months, the company still is waging determined international sales campaigns for its in-production C/D model....More
May 9, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Improves Indago UAS For Military Use  

Lockheed Martin’s Procerus Technologies has introduced an all-weather, military-grade Indago 3 version of its commercial small unmanned aircraft system (UAS)....More
May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japan Considering Tomahawk Acquisition, Kyodo Says  

Japan is considering an acquisition of Raytheon BGM-109 Tomahawk missiles, Kyodo news agency says....More
May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Logos Redkite Streams Wide-Area Imagery From Small UAS  

Logos Technologies’s Redkite sensor has captured and streamed wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) to multiple handheld devices in flight tests on Insitu’s Integrator tactical unmanned aircraft system (UAS)....More
May 9, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Turkish Indigenous AESA Fighter Radar In Development  

Turkey’s Aselsan has begun development of an indigenous active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar likely to become the primary sensor of the country’s future fighter....More
May 8, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Air-Launched BrahMos May Be Tested In June  

After several delays, India is finally expected to conduct the first flight test of the BrahMos-A, the air-launched version of the Indo-Russian supersonic missile, in June....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

ROLLS-ROYCE has $78.7m U.S. Navy contract to provide original equipment manufacturer engineering and logistics support for KC-130J aircraft AE2100D3 engines for the Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program.  AIRBUS DEFENSE & SPACE demonstrated first automatic air-to-air refueling (AAR) contacts between A310 multirole tanker and Portuguese Air Force F-16 on March 21....More

Funding & Policy

May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Egypt Submits Request for 12 Archangel Aircraft  

Egypt is asking the U.S. for a Foreign Military Sale of up to 12 Iomax Archangel aircraft for border patrol to expand its current fleet of one dozen, which were a gift from the United Arab Emirates. The question is whether Egypt will receive Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to purchase the aircraft—or approval from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Egypt has historically received $1.3 billion in FMF. President Donald Trump has signaled he plans to drastically reduce aid to foreign militaries....More
May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Australia Budgets 5.6% Higher Defense Spending For 2017-18  

Australia will increase military spending by 5.6% for the coming fiscal year as it targets a defense budget of 2% of gross domestic product within four years....More

Business

May 10, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Airbus Launches Commercial UAS Services Business  

Airbus has formed a U.S.-based company, called Airbus Aerial, to bring together commercial satellite and unmanned aircraft remote sensing to provide data collection and image processing services to large and global enterprise customers....More

Technology

May 2, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Darpa Blocks Cyberattacks on Unmanned Little Bird In Flight  

The tools, which exploit a branch of computer science called formal methods to eliminate vulnerabilities in software, were developed under Darpa’s High Assure Cyber Military Systems (HACMS) program....More

Defense Market Intelligence Notes

May 11, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

North America...More
