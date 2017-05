Tuesday morning the Senate Armed Services Committee will discuss the state of U.S. Cyber Command with its chief, U.S. Navy Adm. Michael Rogers, who also serves as director of the National Security Agency. That afternoon the same committee considers three Pentagon nominations—David Norquist to be the next Pentagon comptroller, Elaine McCusker to be Norquist’s deputy, and Robert Daigle to head the Pentagon’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation group.... More