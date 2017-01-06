Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 6, 2017

Volume 259, Issue 4

Programs

Jan 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Air Force Phases Out Legacy U-2 Sigint Collector  

The Lockheed Martin Skunk Works U-2S fleet appears to have fully transitioned to the RQ-4 Global Hawk’s primary communications and electronic intelligence collector, the Northrop Grumman ASQ-230 Airborne Signals Intelligence Payload (ASIP)....More
Jan 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ESA Gears Up For Sentinel-2B Earth Observation Sat Launch  

The Airbus-built Sentinel-2B satellite, to be shipped this week to Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana for a March launch, will contribute to unprecedented optical imaging performance, the European Space Agency (ESA) says....More
Jan 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Air Force B-52 Heavy Bomber Loses An Engine

One of eight medium-thrust engines fell off a U.S. Air Force B-52 heavy bomber from Minot AFB, North Dakota, in a Jan. 4 incident, the service confirmed to Aviation Week....More
Jan 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Deep-Space Small Bodies Are NASA's Next Discovery Targets  

NASA is funding probes that will visit Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun, and a unique main-belt asteroid that may be the surviving metallic core of a long-destroyed planet....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

China Joins U.S., Japan In Monitoring CO2 From Space  

A new Chinese satellite will give China an independent way to monitor carbon dioxide levels worldwide....More
Jan 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Astronauts, Robots Join For Space Station Battery Swap  

One of the most tightly choreographed joint human and robotic activities ever undertaken aboard the International Space Station, unfolding since New Year’s Eve, reaches a milestone on Jan. 6....More
Jan 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ESA Preps Mars Probe For 'Aerobraking'  

The European Space Agency (ESA) is reviewing its plans for the series of maneuvers that the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) will perform soon to circularize its orbit around Mars with minimum fuel consumption....More
Jan 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA's Mars Odyssey Rebounds from Safe Mode  

NASA’s Mars Odyssey is expected to resume science observations this week, following a Dec. 26 safe mode incident....More
Jan 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Tiger Upgrade Plans Take Shape  

Airbus Helicopters has begun airframe studies on the Tiger attack helicopter to assess whether the aircraft will need structural modifications to see out a 40-year operational life....More
Jan 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India Test-Fires Agni-V In Final Operational Configuration  

India has conducted the last developmental test-firing of its homegrown Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jan 6, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE (formerly SAGEM) has French DGA order for AASM Block 4 modular air-to-ground kits to be mounted on NATO-standard bomb bodies....More

In Brief

Jan 6, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pentagon Acquisition Chief Approves Ohio Class Replacement  

​Frank Kendall, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, on Jan. 4 approved the U.S. Navy’s planned replacement for Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to begin development...More

Funding & Policy

Jan 5, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Stop Cutting Public Research Funding, French Lobby Says  

French aerospace industry lobbying group Gifas is worried that cuts in public research funding may jeopardize the leading position of French companies at a time when other European countries are maintaining their support to aerospace research....More

Business

Jan 4, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Arianespace Sees Busy 2017  

Arianespace is planning on 12 launches this year with its Ariane 5, Soyuz and Vega rockets....More
