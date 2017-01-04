Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 4, 2017

Volume 259, Issue 2

Programs

Jan 3, 2017
Flight Testing Of B61-12 Nuke Enters New Phase  

The U.S. Air Force’s six-year development of a guidance kit for the 1968-vintage B61 thermonuclear bomb has entered the final stretch, with qualification flight testing due to begin in March followed by a developmental test and an evaluation series in August....More
Dec 28, 2016
U.S. Air Force Launches $7 Billion Jstars Competition   43

The U.S. Air Force has launched another multi-billion dollar aircraft competition, this time to replace its fleet of second-hand Boeing 707-300-based Northrop Grumman E-8C Jstars tank hunters that first deployed as part of Operation Desert Storm in 1991....More
Dec 30, 2016
U.S. Air Force Launches $16 Billion T-X Competition   22

The U.S. Air Force has launched its highly-anticipated T-X next-generation trainer competition, issuing a request for proposals on Dec. 30 that will likely be answered by five or six industry team already vying for the $16.3 billion contract opportunity....More
Jan 3, 2017
FAA Reviewing SpaceX Results Before Clearing Return to Flight  

SpaceX hopes to return its Falcon 9 to flight this month but must await final FAA action before scheduling a launch....More
Jan 3, 2017
Franco-Chinese Satellite To Detect Gamma-ray Bursts  

The board of French space agency CNES earlier this month green-lighted its contribution to the Franco-Chinese Space-based Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM) mission to study gamma-ray bursts....More
Jan 2, 2017
China To Research Heavy Launchers  

China is researching heavy-lift launchers and plans to send a probe to Mars in 2020, according to a new government white paper....More
Dec 23, 2016
India In Talks To Buy More Hawk Trainers  

The new deal for 30 of the advanced jet trainers would follow previous orders for 66 aircraft in 2004 and 57 in 2010....More
Jan 3, 2017
Indonesia Cancels Mysterious AW101 Buy  

Indonesia has canceled a mysterious order for a Leonardo AW101 helicopter, with President Joko Widodo raising the possibility that the contract’s signing was improper....More
Jan 3, 2017
Leonardo’s M345 HET Conducts First Flight  

Leonardo-Finmeccanica has completed the first flight of its M345 High Efficiency Trainer (HET)....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jan 4, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

RAYTHEON has $303.7m U.S. Navy contract for 214 Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round vertical launch system missiles and spares for the U.S. Navy and UK....More

In Brief

Jan 4, 2017
Astronaut Piers Sellers Dies Of Cancer  

British-born NASA climate researcher and astronaut Piers Sellers died in Houston Dec. 23 of pancreatic cancer....More

Technology

Dec 23, 2016
Boeing Wins Work On Laser Pod For Fighters  

The Pentagon has selected Boeing to develop a tactical pod for a laser weapon system planned to one day equip the U.S. Air Force’s fighter aircraft....More

Business

Dec 29, 2016
Acquisition Bolsters Leonardo’s Unmanned Rotary-Wing Offerings  

Leonardo acquires full control of Sistemi Dinamici in a bid to widen its unmanned helicopter portfolio and consolidate its capabilities as a systems integrator....More

Contracts

Jan 4, 2017
Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of Dec. 27- Dec. 30, 2016  

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $303,080,064 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Naval nuclear propulsion components....More
