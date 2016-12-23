It was not that long ago that experts wrote off the U.S. airline industry as moribund and skilled only at losing money. In fact, Warren Buffett, the legendary investor who heads the Berkshire Hathaway investment fund, in a 2007 letter to investors said, “If a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville [Wright] down.” What a difference a few years makes. Buffett himself changed course, and in November ...