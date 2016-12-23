To use a common sports metaphor, it seems the worldwide helicopter market can be summed up as a game of two halves. Commercially, it has been a year of market trauma and tragedy, but the military industry appears to be on something of a comfortable rise. Perhaps no other aircraft illustrates this better than Airbus’s H225 helicopter, which was grounded for six months by the European Aviation Safety Agency over concerns about metal fatigue in the planetary gears inside the ...