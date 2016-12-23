Connect With Us
Global Airline Data Snapshot: Overcapacity Looms

Dec 23, 2016
| Aviation Week & Space Technology
After years of high profitability, the airline industry appears to be entering its next downturn. The International Air Transport Association is predicting much reduced profits for 2017 in most markets as airlines are no longer benefiting from lower oil prices and overcapacity increasingly becomes a problem in many segments. The market is turning as Airbus and Boeing boost output of key aircraft models such as the new narrowbody A320neo and 737 MAX and as Bombardier's C Series begins ...

