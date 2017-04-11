Customers can communicate instantly and directly with VistaJet through WeChat at any hour of day or night.

VistaJet's business model "appeals to the Uber generation: young entrepreneurs under 30 years old, with businesses in multiple locations who want to go now and don’t want to be bothered with owning assets such as business jets,” says Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer of the company which claims to be the world’s only truly global private travel business jet service.

Now it plans to unroll a marketing program throughout China and Asia with an app platform on the wildly popular Chinese-developed WeChat instant messaging system.

VistaJet operates a mostly-owned fleet of 72 luxurious Bombardier aircraft, mostly ultra-long-range Globals and large-cabin Challengers. It has just carried its 250,000th passenger since it started in 2004, with 100,000 flights connecting 1,600 airports in 187 countries.

Last year it added 15 new aircraft, growing its fleet by 26%, and it plans to operate 74 business jets by the end of 2017. Its growth in revenues has consistently exceeded 20% a year.

Asia is VistaJet’s second-fastest growing market after the U.S., with clients from Greater China making up 17% of its customer base. Its arrivals into China were up 16% last year, with passenger growth up 11%. But Moore believes there is much more business to be won, especially from those young, wealthy millennials and from globally-focused companies that don’t want the asset risk involved in owning an aircraft.

VistaJet offers 24-hour availability, with customers buying a minimum of 50 flight hours although clients typically buy at least 150 hours.

Unlike managed charter aircraft that are often based within reach of their owner, VistaJet’s fleet gravitates to wherever there is demand. Thus its Hong Kong fleet can vary by season, and it explains why it has just one B-registered aircraft in China (a Challenger 850 operated by Apex Air for in-country transportation). Moore says there are no plans to add any more B-registered aircraft as international flying is more easily accomplished with its U.S. N- and Maltese 9H-registered business jets.

Moore added that unlike some businesses in the market, rather than charging customers both to fly to a destination and to fly the empty aircraft back, VistaJet’s fully globally deployed infrastructure allows it to offer one-leg pricing to 90% of countries worldwide.