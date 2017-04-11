The entertainment lounge: Black panels, inspired by the latest Mercedes-Benz dashboard design, join with the floating lines of the furniture and feature electrically controlled sun shading as well as a real-time passenger flight information display.

Many younger buyers are more interested in lifestyle as demand for airliner-sized VIP jets in China and Asia gravitates from corporate to private, with increasing emphasis on bathrooms, sleeping and comfort. For those who want a very unique, stylish design, Lufthansa Technik is launching its Mercedes-Benz cabin in Asia.

“The next generation of buyers will want next-generation interiors featuring the very latest in fashion and technology” to outfit their next-generation Airbus ACJneo or Boeing BBJ MAX aircraft, says Jan Grube, Lufthansa Technik’s director for Asia.

The company has already attracted a lot of attention as it rolled out the Mercedes-Benz interior over the last year in Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. “Yes, there is interest, and we are in talks with customers in the Middle East,” he says.

The Mercedes-Benz interior isn’t a concept, he notes. “You can buy it, and it will fly. It is already engineered for certifiability.”

So out with dark wood, heavy leather and enough monitors to make you think you’re in the stock exchange. In with new thinking, new materials, flowing lines, on-board therapy and relaxing environments. The Mercedes-Benz-style interior, the company says, goes far beyond anything that has been built to date.