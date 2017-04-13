Flying Colours is celebrating 40% growth in business in the second year of its Asian interiors facility housed in the Bombardier Aerospace Singapore Service Center at Seletar Aerospace Park.

“We’ve been really busy, and have hired six more employees in the last couple of months” to bring staff to about 20, says Executive VP Eric Gillespie. The facility opened in April 2015.

“We’ve done 25 to 30 big refurbishment projects and a huge number of smaller repairs and upgrades. Every time an aircraft comes in for maintenance, we touch it with something,” he says.

Demand has been particularly high for projects including woodwork refinishing and veneer repairs in addition to soft furnishing work such as seat upholstery.

Since opening in Singapore, Flying Colours has increased its capacity across all its interiors service areas, which include preliminary inspections, repair work, modifications and refurbishments. It has also introduced mobile repair teams, sending to service clients at distant locations.