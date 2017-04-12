ExecuJet will provide maintenance services to the Hong Kong-based HK Bellawings Jet Limited aircraft management and operating company under an agreement signed here at ABACE.

Maintenance and support services will be provided across Asia Pacific by ExecuJet Malaysia, which is based at Subang Airport, Kuala Lumpur. It is certified by EASA and Malaysia and other national authorities to carry out line and base maintenance on Bombardier and Gulfstream aircraft from its newly refurbished 63,000 sq ft hangar there. ExecuJet is a Luxaviation company.