China’s leading business aviation companies have formed an association to promote their industry within Greater China. It could rival the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) which has a far louder voice in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific than in Beijing.

The Beijing Business Aviation Association (BBAA) says it aims to serve the development needs of China’s business aviation industry.

As the first professional association in business aviation in China, Beijing Business Aviation Association expects to play a key role in promoting development of the business aviation industry in China.

The new association held its inaugural meeting last Dec. 30 in Beijing’s China World Trade Center and elected its first board officers and board members:

President: Zhang Peng, Chairman of Deer Jet Co., Ltd.

Vice President: Wang FuHou, President of Aircraft Leasing Division, Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

Zhang YanHai, General Manager of China Eastern Business Jet Co., Ltd.

Honorary president: Zhou Wei, Chairman of the Board, Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Secretary General: Fang XinYu, Vice President of Deer Jet Co., Ltd.

Standing members are:

Deer Jet Co. Ltd.

Minsheng Financial leasing Co. Ltd.

China Eastern Business Jet.

Absolute Magazine.

China World International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

AllPoints Jet Co., Ltd.

Apex Air Co. Ltd.