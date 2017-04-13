Business Aviation Asia (BAA) and Luxaviation, now both under the umbrella of China Minsheng Investment Group, are looking for a North American partner or investment target to complete a global service network.

North American partners or acquisitions in fleet management and in fixed bases of operations (FBOs) are under consideration, says BAA Chairman Zhu Yimin.

BAA, based in Shenzhen, China, belongs to China Minsheng Investment through that company’s CMIG Aviation subsidiary. China Minsheng Investment bought 33% of Luxembourg-based Luxaviation in 2015.

The owner expects its subsidiaries to cooperate, and they will do so, says Zhu. In operations, the cooperation will amount mainly to mutually serving each other’s customers. When BAA’s clients are in Europe, Luxaviation can supply such services as ground handling and maintenance. BAA can do the same for Luxaviation customers who have traveled to Asia.

This raises the point that neither has a presence in North America. Together they have been looking for a company there that could act as their partner, Zhu says. The partner could remain independent or accept investment, thereby becoming part of the group.

Chinese rival Deer Jet, part of the HNA Group, is similarly looking for partners or acquisition targets in North America—specifically, to supply FBO services in the U.S.

BAA and Luxaviation announced their plan to cooperate at the Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition, held in Shanghai on April 11-13.