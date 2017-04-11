A record number of companies is exhibiting at the Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (ABACE) this year, says Ed Bolen, president and chief executive of the U.S. National Business Aviation Association.

“The ABACE exhibit floor has more than 70 exhibitors, the highest count ever for this event,” Bolen told reporters on Monday.

The static display of aircraft is increasingly diverse, Bolen adds. “We have 35 aircraft on display this year, including the full spectrum of business aircraft, from pistons through intercontinental jets, as well as helicopters,” he says. An air ambulance aircraft is at the show, too.

The diversity of aircraft perhaps reflects increased hopes for general aviation in China while demand for personal jets remains subdued. Still, the aircraft on display are overwhelmingly business jets.

Bolen highlights government support, noting that the opening general session will be attended by such local officials as Shanghai Airport Authority and Jiang Huaiyu, director general of the eastern region for the Civil Aviation Administration of China.