This year could be the start of major spending on Connected Aerospace technologies, as airlines see the benefits of pairing these technologies with data analytics. Based on the Connected Aircraft Report that Honeywell will release today (June 19), 47% of surveyed airlines say they plan to spend up to $1 million per aircraft over the next year, with the majority of those looking at $100,000-$500,000. However, over the next five years, “38% are looking to spend $1 million-10 million per ...
