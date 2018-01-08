The question, will digital twinning play a more important role in aircraft health monitoring? has been asked with increasing regularity in the MRO industry in the past few years. In answer to the question, Mark Martin, director of commercial aviation at the MRO and ERP software giant IFS, is one individual that thinks it will. “A digital twin refers to a virtual replica of a physical asset, like an aircraft engine, which can display how the engine is running to engineers on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Will Digital Twinning Play A More Important Role In Aircraft Health Monitoring?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.