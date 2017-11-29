Aftermarket demand may be centered on the widebody and narrowbody segments over the next decade, but a smaller yet still significant amount of MRO spend is anticipated in the turboprop market. According to Aviation Week’s 2018 Commercial Fleet and MRO Forecast, total turboprop MRO demand until 2027 is expected to measure at $4.5 billion, with roughly around a 5% share of the aircraft aftermarket. The current market for larger turboprops is dominated by ATR and Bombardier aircraft, with ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "What About The Turboprops?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.