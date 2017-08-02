Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747-400 carrier aircraft, Cosmic Girl, is being readied for a series of ground and flight tests in the build-up towards captive carry evaluations of the company’s LauncherOne small satellite launch vehicle. The initial ground test phase will begin in early August and follows delivery of the former Virgin Atlantic Airways 747 to the company's Long Beach, California headquarters on July 31. The aircraft arrived after completing final checks for its FAA ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Virgin Orbit Readies For 747 Carrier Fight Test Build-Up".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.