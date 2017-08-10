Virgin Australia is starting the fleetwide rollout of its onboard wi-fi service, and plans to have a large proportion of its domestic and international jet fleet retrofitted by the end of 2018. Following a three-month trial period on one of its Boeing 737-800s, the carrier essentially began the broader installation by deploying wi-fi on a second 737. While the carrier is not revealing the timing for the third aircraft, it will progressively work on the rest of its 737 fleet. Wi-fi service on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Virgin Australia Begins Wi-fi Deployment Phase".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.