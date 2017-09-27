The engineering and maintenance department of Virgin Atlantic is preparing its technicians for the entry-into-service of the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. According to Phil Wardlaw, the UK airline’s vice president engineering and maintenance services, it is running an engineering entry-into-service workstream as part of the overall A350 program, with the first of 12 aircraft set to start arriving in early-2019 as successors for its in-service A340-600s and Boeing 747-400s. “Within ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Virgin Atlantic Preparing Technicians For A350 Introduction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.