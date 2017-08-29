As production of new-generation engines ramps up, so too must that of their associated systems. The most integral of these is the engine-housing nacelle, the biggest manufacturer of which is UTC Aerospace Systems, which has just opened a new 80,000-square foot manufacturing and nacelle assembly facility in Foley, Alabama. The Foley site assembles nacelles for integration with the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G series, an engine option on the Airbus A320neo, Bombardier C Series, Mitsubishi ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UTC Gears Up For Higher Nacelle Output".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.